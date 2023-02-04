Suspect Arrested for Firing Shots During Road Rage Incident
Winnemucca Police Department

On Friday night, February 3, 2023, Winnemucca Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of North Highland Drive and East Winnemucca Boulevard.

Once on scene, officers learned that a road rage incident had occurred between two cars, leaving a mine parking lot.

One of the vehicles had followed another from the parking lot and had shot a gun at least four times.

With the help of Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was quickly located and arrested.

Livingston Council Rouse was arrested for firing a gun from inside a car and for being a prohibited person possessing a firearm.