The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a homicide that happened in Sun Valley on Saturday.
On Sunday, Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 21-year-old Esteban Garcia.
He is charged with open murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon among other charges in the death of 20-year-old Jennifer Beltran-Galassi.
The two had a domestic relationship and a child in common according to a post from the WCSO on X.
On July 27th of this year, Garcia was convicted of domestic battery and abuse, neglect, or endangerment of a child out of the Sparks Justice Court and sentenced to probation, the WCSO says on X.
On Saturday, August 5th Washoe County deputies responded to the 5300 block of Woods Drive in Sun Valley around 9:30 a.m. to find Beltran-Galassi in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Through investigation, the Sheriff's Office found Garcia at a nearby residence. After identifying him as the suspect, Garcia was taken into custody.
The Sheriff's Office says there are no outstanding suspects in this case.
If you have any information that can help in this case, contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, these community resources are available:
Crisis Support Services of Nevada: Call or text 988
Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150
Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466
Sierra Community House, Incline Village, 24-hour crisis line: 800-736-1060
Protection Order Help Center: 775-328-3127