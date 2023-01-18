Reno Police have identified the man who allegedly stole a bike from a person, then shot them near Vine and West 5th Streets.
The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say an argument broke out between the suspect identified as 52-year-old Kelly Noland and two other people, and that's when the Noland shot one person.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there's no threat to the public.
Noland is facing multiple charges including robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm