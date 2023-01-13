The suspect involved in last month's downtown Reno officer-involved shooting is now facing additional charges.
23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm.
The additional charges now include assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure or vehicle and resisting an officer with a deadly weapon.
Police say officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs originally responded to the report of an unidentified armed person firing shots, just after 7:15 a.m. on December 22nd near the Riverwalk and movie theater near Riverside & Sierra.
Additional calls were received by Reno Police saying the person was carrying multiple firearms and firing shots.
Reno Police say the bailiff's eventually fired at Flores-Saldana who then fell to the ground, but while officers attempted to arrest Flores-Saldana, Reno Police say he got up and ran.
Police say officers shot Flores-Saldana incapacitating him as they believed he was still armed and posed an active threat.
Authorities say it was later determined that Flores-Saldana was armed with an AR-15 and 12-gauge shotgun and fired 17 rounds.
The guns are believed to have been stolen in a commercial burglary.
Authorities say he was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
JANUARY 6, 2023:
The Reno Police Department has released body-cam footage of the officer involved shooting at the Riverwalk at Sierra Street that occurred last month.
Reno Police say they received a report of a subject armed with a gun at around 7:22 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Additional calls were received by Reno Police saying the subject was carrying multiple firearms and firing shots.
Officers near the area as well as three bailiffs from the Reno Justice Court responded to the area of the shooting.
When first responders located the subject, later identified as Emmanuel Flores-Saldana. Reno Police say the bailiff's fired at Flores-Saldana who then fell to the ground.
While officers attempted to arrest Flores-Saldana, Reno Police say he got up and ran.
While attempting to flee, Reno Police officers shot Flores-Saldana incapacitating him as they believed he was still armed and posed an active threat.
It was later determined that Flores-Saldana was armed with an AR-15 and 12-gauge shotgun and fired 17 rounds.
The guns are believed to have been stolen in a commercial burglary.
Sparks Police are investigating the shooting and all officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
You can watch the full YouTube video: Critical Incident Summary Wingfield OIS - YouTube (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Original Story from Dec. 22, 2022:
Several downtown Reno streets were closed after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.
Police say officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs originally responded to the area on the report of an unidentified armed person firing shots, just after 7:15 a.m. near the Riverwalk and movie theater near Riverside & Sierra.
Authorities say the person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
The area being investigated spans a whole block.
Detectives placed evidence markers both on the north and south sides of the river, from Sierra Street to Arlington Avenue.
"Started near the Riverwalk by the theater down there, and then continued over here to the park,” says Stephen Greenlee of Reno Police.
Police say that no one was injured aside from the subject, and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Reno Police say that Sparks Police will take over the investigation as part of the Washoe County Regional Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Please be advised of the following road closures as officers conduct an ongoing investigation:
-Arlington Ave. from Court St. to First St.
-First St. from Arlington to Sierra St.
Wingfield Park is also closed. We’ll provide updates when re-opened.
Wingfield Park is also closed.