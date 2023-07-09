The Truckee Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest in a residential burglary investigation.
The photo, seen above and posted to Facebook by the Truckee Police department, was caught on home surveillance footage in the Glenshire area on June 18th.
The subject described as a 40 to 50-year-old man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with a "handle-bar" style mustache. He appears to be wearing a baseball cap, a jacket with a logo on the left breast, jeans and white tip, Converse style shoes.
Anyone with information on this subject is asked to call Detective Luke McKinley at (530) 550-2334. Reference TPD case number T2300675.