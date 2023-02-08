Police say they have arrested a suspected DUI driver in connection with a deadly head-on crash north of Reno early Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Terry Don Long Jr. was driving north on Stead Blvd. near Sagewood Drive when his car collided with another car, killing the unidentified driver.
Long Jr. suffered minor injuries and was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of DUI causing death and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Stead Blvd. was temporarily closed while authorities investigated the 12:45 a.m. crash.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A cash reward may be offered.