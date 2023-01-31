Nevada State Police say a Carson City man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City Saturday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
NSP says a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was heading west on U.S. 50 while a Dodge Journey SUV was going north on Fairview Drive when troopers say the Ram failed to yield to the red light and went through the intersection hitting the Journey.
NSP says the driver of the Journey, 78-year-old Theodore Daryl Richardson, died on scene.
NSP says the Ram driver, 31-year-old Edward Frank Barbosa was arrested and booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of driving under the influence causing death and fail to obey a traffic control device.