The Placer County District Attorney's Office has announced that a was convicted of second-degree murder, among other charges, in the fentanyl death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl.
Last year, deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested Nathaniel Cabacungan after one of their detectives linked him to the overdose death of the 15-year-old in June 2022.
The defendant appeared in Placer County Superior Court Friday morning, where the murder conviction was secured.
Cabacungan is set to be sentenced on August 16th, 2023, at 3 p.m. in Department 42 at the Santucci Justice Center, in Roseville.
Original story from August 13, 2022:
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10
During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that time, provided her with what turned out to be a lethal dose of counterfeit Percocet pills.
The female victim died on June 19th – the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division determined her death was fentanyl-related and subsequently contacted the countywide drug task force.
Cabacungan was arrested for murder, distribution of narcotics to a minor, sale and transportation of a controlled substance, and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.
Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said, “I would like to commend the phenomenal work of all the investigators who put this case together. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will continue to utilize any resource at our disposal to hold these fentanyl dealers accountable.”
Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire added, “This arrest represents an outstanding collaborative effort between our county, city, and state law enforcement partners in Placer County. We are committed to combatting the fentanyl epidemic and are working tirelessly to investigate, arrest, and prosecute dealers of this deadly drug.”
