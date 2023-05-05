There's been several swatting incidents over the past few months and today many school districts in Nevada received those threats.
This morning several counties including Washoe, Storey, Lyon and Clark, all received shooting threats.
While lately the threats have been coming in the form of calls, today the threats came through social media posts.
Washoe County Superintendent, Dr. Susan Enfield told us that she wants something to be done sooner rather than later.
"We need to have some serious conversations as a community and as a nation around what these kinds of threats are doing and not the degree which they're disrupting teaching and learning and education for our children, but the toll that it's taking on our staff and families and kids who have to deal with this way too often than they should," Enfield said.
Currently these threats are under investigation as they are assumed to be swatting.
The school districts say they don't take these rumors lightly and they approach them as they would any other threat.
They also remind students and parents that if they see anything suspicious to report it immediately.
Parents impacted; told us they are done dealing with the fake threats.
"I think that it's threats that are not fair," Heidi Foster, parent, said. "Every day we have to worry about our children. This nation has become a place where school shootings are unfortunately not completely surprising. They've become standard... I don't think it's fair to send out calls threatening children. I think parents are already doing everything they can to rise above the fear, pray for our children and move forward with our lives."
The Superintendent said that a lot of kids weren't in school today and she wants to implement new protocols, so students aren't punished with absences.
"And we want to make sure that, should families feel that for the safety of their child, that they need to keep them home, they should not be penalized for that," Enfield said. "So, right now we don't have a mechanism in place but it's a conversation that we're having."
Enfield also said that she had been in contact with law enforcement about the threats that transpired this morning.
They are also asking if students do see threats on social media to not repost them but report them immediately to police.