T.J.Maxx says it will open a new store in Stillwater Plaza in Fallon on Sunday, September 17th.
The new 22,500 square-foot location will open at 8 a.m., at 2105 West Williams Avenue.
Regular store hours will be:
* 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday
* 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday
In recognition of its new Fallon location, T.J.Maxx will donate $10,000 to Domestic Violence Intervention. The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs through T.J.Maxx’s annual in-store fundraising campaign.
(T.J.Maxx contributed to this report.)