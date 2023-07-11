Today, the Tahoe Douglas Firefighters Association shared that one of their own has died.
Nick Robidart was described in a Facebook post by the Firefighters Association as "one of the good ones," with a sense of humor that kept everyone at the firehouse laughing.
"ne of the good ones! His humor and quick wit kept everyone laughing around the firehouse. Your presence will be missed, but your memory will live on in all of the amazing stories we will tell." the post said.
Memorial information has yet to be announced.