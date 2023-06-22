Weather Alert

...Showers and Thunderstorms will affect the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada through the Evening and Overnight... * Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the evening across the region. The highest chance for thunderstorms will be over the Sierra into the Greater-Reno-Carson-Minden Area (30%) with a 20% chance of thunderstorms elsewhere. * A thunderstorm or two will be possible overnight, with shower and thunderstorm activity coming to an end around sunrise Friday. * Potential hazards near/within any thunderstorms that develop include brief heavy rainfall, gusty outflow winds to 40 mph, small hail to a half inch in diameter, and cloud-to-ground lightning. Thunderstorms that form over area lakes could produce choppy waters, which could capsize small watercraft and cause hazardous conditions for swimmers.