Partners in the Lake Tahoe Basin’s first electric charger mobility hub gathered at Lake Tahoe Community College on Wednesday to mark a historic year of service for the area’s first zero-emission electric transit bus fleet and collect a check from the Federal Transit Administration.
The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) won a competitive federal grant process and is receiving $3.4 million to expand the area’s clean transit fleet with four new diesel/electric hybrid buses.
TTD’s Clean Transit Initiative is focused on improving fleet reliability, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Lake Tahoe Basin, providing a clean and quiet solution for neighborhood transit, and reducing operating costs while helping TTD comply with the California Air Resources Board’s Innovative Clean Transit Rule years before it is required.
The Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) Mobility Hub project includes two 500-kilowatt overhead, fast chargers to accommodate on-route charging of electric buses along with two 60-watt pedestal chargers for the overnight charging of the electric buses.
The facility also features passenger amenities including heated ADA-accessible sidewalks, bicycle storage and maintenance station, and passenger notification screens. The project was developed through a strategic partnership with TTD, LTCC, and Liberty Utilities.
In one year of service the zero-emission electric buses have run a total of 66,861 miles saving an estimated 13,372 gallons of diesel fuel resulting in the elimination of 136.11 metric tons of CO2 from the environment.
During the ceremony, TTD officials also did a live demonstration of the noise pollution reduction in neighborhoods with the use of electric transit. Using a handheld decibel reader, the diesel bus idle noise levels hit 80 decibels. The electric bus registered at 50 decibels.
(Tahoe Transportation District)