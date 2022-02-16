Authorities in New York say a tanker carrying 9,200 gallons of gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island, injuring the truck's driver and three firefighters who responded.
In a video posted to Twitter, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building.
Fire Chief James Avondet says authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m.
The tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom in Rockville Centre, about 30 miles east of New York City.
Officials say fuel spilled into the sewer system, but they said there was no threat to the environment.
