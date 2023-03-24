Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Food Bank of Northern Nevada

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced on Friday that singer Taylor Swift gave a 'generous' donation to the organization. 

A FBNN spokesperson says the amount donated was confidential, but that the organization is very excited by the gift. 

Swift is in Las Vegas this weekend as part of her 52-city 'Eras Tour' which started last weekend in Glendale, Arizona. 

If you'd like to make your own donation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, click here.  

Tags

Recommended for you