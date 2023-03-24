The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced on Friday that singer Taylor Swift gave a 'generous' donation to the organization.
A FBNN spokesperson says the amount donated was confidential, but that the organization is very excited by the gift.
Swift is in Las Vegas this weekend as part of her 52-city 'Eras Tour' which started last weekend in Glendale, Arizona.
If you'd like to make your own donation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, click here.
✨🫶 And I don't know how it gets better than this. 🫶✨— Food Bank of Northern Nevada (@FoodBankNN) March 24, 2023
TFW you've been a diehard Swiftie through all the Eras and @taylorswift just donated to your Food Bank. 😳 #TSTheErasTour #VegasTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 #iFightHunger pic.twitter.com/r1nkjLe9ud