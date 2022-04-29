More steep losses for technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 down 3.6% on Wall Street Friday.
The Nasdaq fell 4% for the second time this week and finished April down 13.3%, its biggest monthly loss since 2008.
Amazon slumped after the internet giant posted its first loss since 2015.
Big Tech has been leading the market lower all month as traders shun the high-flying sector.
Tech has started to look more and more expensive after posting outsize gains during the pandemic and as the Federal Reserve steps up its fight against inflation with higher interest rates, which could slow the economy.
The Commerce Department on Friday reported that an inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, the highest 12-month jump in four decades and further evidence that spiking prices are pressuring household budgets and the health of the economy.
The latest report on rising U.S. inflation follows a report from statistics agency Eurostat that shows inflation hit a record high in April of 7.5% for the 19 countries that use the euro.
