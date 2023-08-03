The 17-year-old suspected of a fatal shooting near the University of Nevada earlier this week appeared in court on Thursday.
Stefan Howard Jr. appeared for a bail hearing via video link from the Washoe County Jail but that was continued to next week.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office tells us this is to make sure the suspect has an attorney appointed to represent him.
He is charged with open murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two people on Virginia Street across from the UNR campus early Tuesday morning.
The two victims were also under the age of 18.
The Washoe County coroner has identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez. The coroner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the incident started as an argument at a different location and then ended at the Fifteen51 apartments.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
The University of Nevada, Reno campus is open with operations as normal. Currently, the suspect involved in the near-campus incident is at large. However, we do not believe this to be a risk to our campus. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/0n735gDpAg— University Police Department-Northern Command (@uofnevadapolice) August 1, 2023