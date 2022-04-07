A Reno teen is charged with murder in connection with a shooting near a 7-Eleven late last month.
Police say 18-year-old Kamahri Berreman was arrested for his alleged involvement. Officers also believe that he did not act alone.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 27th in the 3000 of South Virginia Street.
Police say the victim, 28-year-old Eliazer Obed of Reno died on scene.
Police say they believe Obed was not the intended target.
They also say a woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information. You can call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.