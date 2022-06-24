A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a late night rollover crash near McCarran & Cashill Blvds. in Reno.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Authorities tell us the boy was cut out of the car, and then transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
They say the driver was the only person inside the car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although police say speeding appears to be a factor.
If you have any information on this crash, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141 or you can call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.