A 16-year-old is in police custody accused of damaging grass at two different community parks in the Wingfield Springs area.
Police say they discovered thousands of dollars of damage done to the grass at Del Cobre Park and Jacinto Park early Sunday morning after witness tips.
Police say most of the damage was done to landscaping and sod used for recreational activities.
Police say they later found a teen in connection with the alleged crimes and took the 16-year-old taken into custody for two separate counts of felony level property destruction.