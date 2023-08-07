The 17-year-old suspected of a fatal shooting near the University of Nevada last week is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Stefan Howard Jr. appeared for a bail hearing via video link from the Washoe County Jail last week but that was continued to this week.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office tells us this is to make sure the suspect has an attorney appointed to represent him.
Update, August 4:
The second suspect was arrested and has been identified as 16-year-old Julian Hutton-Reed. He is pictured below:
2 News has obtained an arrest report that alleges this week’s fatal shooting happened between rival gang members, at the Fifteen 51 Apartments on North Virginia Street.
While the arrest report redacts a second suspect’s name, it does detail what the first suspect, 17-year-old Stefan Howard Jr. did during the incident.
The documents say video surveillance shows Howard Jr. and the second suspect encountering the victims inside the front lobby when an argument broke out. Eventually, more members from the victim group show up and when Howard Jr. tries to leave, police say he shoots through a window.
Police say the crowd starts to run away and one of the victims, whose name is redacted, stumbles back into the lobby and collapses on the ground. A second victim tries to run back inside the lobby but is locked out, and when he tries to jump over the railing, the report says another gunshot rings out.
It says surveillance video then shows friends trying to perform CPR on one of the victims until the first Reno Police officers show up about five minutes later.
Police say a subsequent investigation revealed “multiple .380 caliber fired cartridge cases” outside the front door. The report goes on to say that several 9mm casings were found along the walkway of the apartment complex.
Police traced a phone number belonging to Howard Jr, which lead them to a family residence on Linden Street.
Eventually, officers were able to make a traffic stop on a car leaving that residence and then took Howard Jr. into custody later that same day.
During a police interview, they say he told authorities that the other group wanted to jump him and claimed that he didn’t know them before the alleged incident.
Howard Jr. was then booked into the Washoe County Jail and faces a charge of open murder. He’s scheduled to appear for a bail hearing next Monday after his first court appearance was continued to make sure has proper attorney representation.
The Washoe County coroner has identified the victims as 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez and 15-year-old Manuel Garcia.
Reno Police have not said is the second suspect is in custody, or if they are still searching for them.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
He is charged with open murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two people on Virginia Street across from the UNR campus early Tuesday morning.
The two victims were also under the age of 18.
The Washoe County coroner has identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez. The coroner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the incident started as an argument at a different location and then ended at the Fifteen51 apartments.
The University of Nevada, Reno campus is open with operations as normal. Currently, the suspect involved in the near-campus incident is at large. However, we do not believe this to be a risk to our campus. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/0n735gDpAg— University Police Department-Northern Command (@uofnevadapolice) August 1, 2023