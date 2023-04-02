Tesla Inc. Introduces Its First Electric Semi-Truck

Courtesy: Tesla

Tesla recently issued a voluntary recall for 35 of its electric semi-trucks due to a parking brake issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), recalled trucks that have electronically controlled parking brakes might fail when applied by the driver.

Bendix, a parts supplier for Tesla, contacted the automaker in February regarding the parking brake issue.

After a month-long investigation, Tesla decided to issue the recall.

As of March 24, Tesla has not identified any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.