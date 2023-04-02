Tesla recently issued a voluntary recall for 35 of its electric semi-trucks due to a parking brake issue.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), recalled trucks that have electronically controlled parking brakes might fail when applied by the driver.
Bendix, a parts supplier for Tesla, contacted the automaker in February regarding the parking brake issue.
After a month-long investigation, Tesla decided to issue the recall.
As of March 24, Tesla has not identified any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.