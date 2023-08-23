Nevada State Police troopers say a 47-year-old man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 95A near Yerington earlier this month.
The crash happened near mile marker 1 in Lyon County on August 1st just before noon.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows a 2023 Ram 5500 was heading north when the driver, Ruben Rodriguez crossed into the oncoming lane, onto the shoulder and through a culvert where the truck overturned.
Authorities say the San Antonio, Texas man died on scene while a passenger was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.