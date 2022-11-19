Inflation isn’t just impacting prices at the grocery stores, but also the decisions people are making when deciding what they want on their Thanksgiving table.
Which is why a lot of locals are deciding to check out local farmers markets, buying some of their Thanksgiving items there. Some say they’re finding good deals shopping directly from local farmers instead of grocery stores.
Kendall Bristol, a local shopping at the farmers market today tells us "We definitely noticed a big change in prices on foods and for big meals. It's just something we have to expect and move forwards and kind of get used to I guess." While prices remain high, the farmers market is attracting more visitors, not just to get some thanksgiving feast inspiration but also a good deal on a turkey. Marshall Coverston, a local Farmer for First Fruits Sustainable Farms shares "Our good friends at the Co-Op at the Riverside Market told us our prices are too low for a local pasture raised non-GMO turkey, so we'll keep that in mind but I'm glad we're able to do it at this price this year."
Local farmers say turkey this year might be more of a desired product rather than a necessity. Some locals are even kicking the turkey out of their Thanksgiving feast altogether. Bristol tells us her holiday meal plans "We are actually doing tri-tip for Thanksgiving instead of your traditional turkey." Coverston provides more suggestions "Even a chicken, which is a cheaper price per pound for us. A smaller family could do a whole chicken."
Some say they’re cutting down cost by making less food than they normally would, or hosting potlucks.
Tiffany Jones, another farmers market shopper tells us her plans "I'm just making pies for the family, so It's not that bad. We're splitting the costs throughout the family and we're all going to bring something." Bristol adds "So everyone's bringing their own stuff, it's at my house, so I'm cooking the main dish and everyone's bringing something for the sides."
One local also mentions, when you shop at the farmers market you’re shopping for what's in season, buying produce that’s growing right now, and you may stumble upon a deal directly from the farmer rather than at a grocery store where the prices are higher.