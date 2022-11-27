Up on the Mt. Rose Mountain, there was nothing but clear skies while visitors were skiing and boarding with friends and family.
Officials say they had about five thousand visitors come up the mountain for the holiday weekend. They say last year the mountain wasn’t open for Thanksgiving, so this year keeping the mountain accessible was exciting.
Travis Bennett, a Marketing Specialist for Mt. Rose says, "Being open for Thanksgiving is great, it's good to be open early. We've had good conditions! As long as the weather stays nice and cool, we're able to make snow." For those enjoying the mountains today, some say they prefer holiday weekends over your average two-day weekend. Dustin Cochrane, a local snowboarder explains, "I'd say the holiday weekends are better than the non-holiday weekends because there's not as many people. Everybody is at home spending time with their families but I'm trying to get out here as much as possible and snowboard every day."
There was also a good amount of excitement to have the newest addition to the mountain up and running in time for the weekend. Mark Dunbar, a skier who has been coming up to Mt. Rose for over 30 years says, "The new lift that was built, the Lake View chair, is really a nice improvement." Bennett mentions "I think it spread crowds out a lot and it's also giving a new experience to an old favorite here at Mt. Rose."
Even though the conditions on the mountain were nice for riders today, Mt. Rose officials are still hoping for more snow. Bennett tells us "We're looking at the storm coming up and hoping for a little help from mother nature to open up more of our terrain."
One skier we spoke to who has been up the mountain everyday this weekend says Thanksgiving Day was pretty mild when it came to crowds. He says yesterday was one of the best days of the weekend because to him it's better to have more people on the mountain breaking up the snow. Bennett says, "It's just a fine time for people to visit and be in the mountain air." Cochrane also tells us "The vibes up here are always great! Everybody is always so nice, there are no problems ever."