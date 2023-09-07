FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. That ’70s Show” star Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing for the rapes of two women two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge is scheduled to sentence the 47-year-old actor Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)