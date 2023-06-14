One of Reno's biggest special events is starting Thursday night. The wildest, richest rodeo in the west is back!
The rodeo began with a kick off concert last night.
It goes from June 15-24, and tickets are already extremely limited after they completely sold out online.
"We're pretty well sold out right now for all 10 performances and we were that way last year, but we were earlier this year," said George Combs, General Manager for the Reno Rodeo. "We're really scrambling for people to get tickets right now."
For those looking to purchase tickets, you can only buy them in person at the ticketing booth off Wells Avenue.
It's a limit of four per person on weekdays and only two on the weekends. Times to grab the tickets are 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Other than the rodeo events, people can enjoy a wide variety of food, rides and games at the carnival, and many shopping options.
Parking is $20 per car, or they are providing free shuttle rides from the Grand Sierra.
For those helping set up the rodeo and for vendors, they've already put in a lot of work.
"This rodeo for me actually is three months long," said Michael Adams, Owner of Red Leather. "Because as far as the initial set up, I came in and started unloading the truck on Sunday, it's now Wednesday. As far as production as making my belts for it, it took me the last two, three months after the Houston rodeo to start getting ready for this one."
Red Leather has been operating in the Reno Rodeo for 20 years.
Adams says he and his wife love the rodeo and look forward to coming back every year.
With their business, they pride themselves on how their product is unique to them.
"I've got people that have been wearing my belts now for 15, 20 years," Adams said. "My wife is not only a silver smith, she's also a designer for some of the buckles that we do. But when you buy our product, you're buying us."
While getting the rodeo set up takes a lot of effort, some told us it all pays off.
For more information on what all the Reno Rodeo has to offer, you can visit the link below.