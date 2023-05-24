Thunderstorms are powerful and can produce anything from frequent lightning to strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Our thunderstorms in northern Nevada are typically much weaker than those you would find in the center of the country, but they can still cause some damage.
In order to be considered severe, a thunderstorm must either produce hail one inch or bigger, or wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour. Hail in northern Nevada is usually pretty small.
The National Weather Service says they got hail the size of dimes this past weekend. Hail of this size typically has a low threat to life and property, but if enough of it falls and at a high enough speed, it could still chip the paint on your car and cause some minor damage.
Fire danger can vary depending on the type of thunderstorms developing. Some thunderstorms can be heavy rain producers, and others are dry. The trick is usually getting the lightning lined up exactly with the rain itself. As the thunderstorm fizzles out and dries out, lighting may still flash. Thunderstorms can also produce gusty winds, spreading fires rapidly.
Flash flooding on the other hand occurs when heavy rain falls within a short time. This is especially problematic when it happens over a burn scar. This can lead to mudslides too. Standing water is oftentimes deeper than expected, so avoid driving through it.
So how do thunderstorms form? Thunderstorms are driven by heat, as warm air rises. As warm air rises, a puffy cumulus cloud forms and grows taller as it strengthens.
Thunderstorm clouds can reach well over 30,000 feet in the air. The air is typically cooler this high up and allows for ice to form within the cloud itself. Ice pellets then begin to collide with water droplets, and it is this collision of particles that creates a separation of charges of both negative and positive. The positive charges goes to the top of the cloud and the negative charges to the bottom. The ground is positive.
As the energy from the negative charge meets the positive charge, you get a flash. Positive strikes are the most dangerous, reaching from the top of the cloud or the anvil. So when thunder roars it’s best to go indoors. You can tell how far away lightning is by counting the seconds between when you see lightning and hear thunder, then dividing by five.