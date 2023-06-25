Journey to the Jurassic era and witness a full-scale cast of the mighty Allosaurus, a fearsome carnivorous dinosaur that roamed the Earth 150 million years ago.
This awe-inspiring Allosaurus cast made its debut at the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) on Saturday.
A distant cousin of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Allosaurus wields dagger-like teeth, razor-sharp claws and powerful hind legs.
Measuring in at approximately 25 feet in length, the meticulously constructed cast offers visitors a formidable glimpse into an ancient past.
In celebration of The Discovery’s newest fossilized friend, the museum will host “Dino Days,” a roaring rendezvous full of dinosaur-themed programming. All activities are free for members and included with museum admission for nonmembers.
Fossil Dig Pit
Paleontologists-in-training are invited to roll up their sleeves and explore the fascinating process of extracting prehistoric wonders in this hands-on dig pit activity. This fossil frenzy is open to all ages and will be available on Saturday, June 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Dinosaur Pull Toy
Dive into a treasure trove of materials and woodworking tools to craft a dinosaur-themed classic wooden pull toy. This activity is open to dino architects ages 7 and up and will be available at The Shop on Saturday, June 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m
Stuffed Dinosaurs
The Jurassic jubilee will continue at The Shop where budding artists can put their creativity and crafting skills to the test designing a plushy prehistoric pal. This activity is open to visitors ages 7 and up and will be available on Saturday, July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Allosaurus exhibit was made possible thanks to a generous donation by Greg Berry.
For more information about the exhibit and “Dino Days,” visit nvdm.org.