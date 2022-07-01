The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active shooter training designed to educate and inform the community.
The training will be held on July 28, 2022, at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.in the Senior Dining Room.
The training is free and open to the public as well as highly encouraged for the business community to attend. The goal of this training is to prepare the public or business for a situation in which an active shooter or assailant is at large within a building or area. The training will cover what to do, what not to do, and everything in between.
The training will include:
• A brief history of Active Shooters in American and Law Enforcement’s response.
• Active Shooter suspect profile.
• A discussion on options to consider when confronted by an Active Shooter.
• Active Shooter pre-attack behavior.
• A synopsis of the September 6, 2011, IHOP shooting in Carson City.
“Hopefully, this never happens here in Douglas County, but the reality is this can happen anywhere,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “We want this to serve as a reminder for all citizens to be aware of their environment and take a proactive approach to protection against active shooter situations and workplace violence.”
For more information about the event please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (775)-782-9900.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)