The Food Bank of Northern Nevada held another Mobile Harvest distribution in North Reno as a part of their efforts to help get fresh fruit and vegetables into the hands of families in need. Officials say inflation is having a heavy impact.
Jocelyn Lantrip, the Director of Marketing for the FBNN says "The cost of food rising, the cost of gas rising, rent all of these things are effecting families in a negative way unfortunately."
She explains that many families have expressed they can't make ends meet and pay their bills. She adds, "Food is that one bill where people end up buying less and missing meals, so we really want to make sure that they have access."
FBNN officials say last year they were serving about 108,000 families and in the last six months the number has increased to 115,000, which they say is significantly higher even compared to the 103,000 they were serving during the Great Recession.
And with less donations coming in, the FBNN is still giving what they can. Lantrip mentions "We're definitely trying to stay ahead of that and make sure we're purchasing enough food and getting enough donations into the Food Bank so that we always have enough for the neighbors who need us."
She says they've even seen people come back to the FBNN recently after not having to use the distributions in a while, but she tells us there are many ways for families to get the help they need. "We have Mobile Harvest and all of our partner agencies, there's more than 150 of them all over the state distributing food at neighborhood pantries," Lantrip says.