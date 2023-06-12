In honor of Men’s Health Month, The Human Bean is hosting its annual fundraiser “Mochas for Men” on Friday, June 16 at their four drive-thru locations in Reno and Sparks.
The Human Bean is donating $1 for every mocha sold to Community Health Alliance to provide screenings and follow-up care to men in the northern Nevada community.
“Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and one in every three adults are not being screened,” said Maria Partida, cancer care coordinator at Community Health Alliance. “Thanks to generous businesses and donors like The Human Bean, we are able to provide patients that would normally not have access to preventative exams with colorectal cancer screening kits.”
Men’s Health Month heightens the awareness of preventable health problems and encourages early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.
"We are so happy to be partnering with Community Health Alliance again,” said Tasha Frey, regional manager for The Human Bean. “Come out to support the men in your life by purchasing a mocha this Friday.”
Below you can find a list of patriating locations:
- 3915 McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- 3380 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- 8050 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511 - 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 800 Holman Way, Sparks, NV 89431 - 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.