In honor of Men’s Health Week, The Human Bean is hosting its annual fundraiser “Mochas for Men” on Friday, June 17 at their four drive-thru locations in Reno and Sparks from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Human Bean will be donating $1 for every mocha sold to Community Health Alliance to provide screenings and follow-up care to men in the northern Nevada community.
“Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and one in every three adults are not being screened,” said Maria Partida, cancer care coordinator at Community Health Alliance. “Thanks to generous businesses and donors like The Human Bean, we are able to provide patients that would normally not have access to preventative exams with colorectal cancer screening kits.”
Men’s Health Week is celebrated each year the week leading up to and including Father’s Day.
"We are so happy to be partnering with Community Health Alliance again,” said Tasha Thomas, regional manager for the Human Bean. “Come out to celebrate the men and fathers in your life by purchasing a mocha this Friday.”
Below you will find The Human Bean locations in our community:
3915 McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
3380 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502
8050 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511
800 Holman Way, Sparks, NV 89431