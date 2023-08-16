The KIA TikTok challenge has made its way to Reno this month.
Reno Police Department is giving those car owners tips to help protect their vehicles against theft.
In the past we've seen dangerous TikTok trends such as the Tide Pod challenge, or the devious licks challenge where students were destroying bathrooms in schools.
Now, people are going around using a USB cable to steal Kia and Hyundai cars.
While those who may be doing this think it's a funny trend, if caught, the consequences can be quite severe.
"This results in felony charges so we have everything from burglary to vehicle theft to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and these are things that can you get you prison time if convicted," said Stephen Greenlee, Public Information Officer for the Reno Police Department.
Since August 11, RPD has responded to over 20 of these incidents.
These incidents tend to happen to KIA models from 2011 to 2021, and ones that use a key to start.
RPD recommends for people to get steering wheel anti-theft devices, or a kill switch connects to the cars electrical system.
"So, any kind of device that'd be a kill switch for your vehicle where it basically disconnects the electrical system," Officer Greenlee said. "That's going to be another great option. These thieves aren't going to be looking for that as a deterrent. So, they're probably not going to know to deactivate that switch."
KIA dealerships are also offering a software update on select vehicles that eligible.
If you're curious if your car is eligible, the phone number is 800-333-4542.
While the cases are still under investigation, RPD says they're pursuing any leads that they have to get ahead of this issue.
They say if you stumble across a TikTok video of the challenge in this area, to notify them immediately.
"You know, make sure you report that you can go online and file an online police report and put the link or see if you can download the video and attach it," Officer Greenlee said. "That's going to be a great for help for use so that we can target and see who it is that's stealing these vehicles and maybe we can find that person and contact them."
The department is also asking for parents to monitor their kids on TikTok to see if they are directly or indirectly involved with the trend.
"So, pay attention, monitor their social media accounts and pay attention to that key phrase if they're looking for a KIA challenge or a Hyundai challenge," Officer Greenlee said.
The KIA dealership in Reno does not sell aftermarket anti-theft devices, but you can find them online.