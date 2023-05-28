Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and at Palisades Tahoe that means the return of the annual Made in Tahoe Festival.
This weekend, local artisans and business owners lined the streets of the Village to showcase their talents, products, and inspiration while local entertainers perform from midday to dusk.
Spring skiing and riding was also in full effect over Memorial Day Weekend, which marks the end of midweek ski and ride operations at Palisades Tahoe.
Made in Tahoe celebrates all things local. Featuring more than 85 Tahoe Basin and Truckee artisans, entrepreneurs, and organizations, this free, family-friendly event celebrates all things inspired by or created in Tahoe.
This event is partnered with the Truckee School of Music and Tahoe Food Hub and sponsored by the North Tahoe Community Alliance, whose mission is to enhance the region’s vibrancy and advocate for sustainable year-round visitation and responsible travel practices while supporting local businesses.
To learn more, you can click here: Made in Tahoe Festival | Palisades Tahoe