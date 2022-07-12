Deputies in Lyon County say they arrested three people on Monday for drug related charges as well as child endangerment.
On July 11, 2022, at about 8:30 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a residence on Palomino Drive in Yerington, NV. for reports of possible drug activity and subjects living in trailers on the property.
Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with 41-year-old, Jeramy Forrest and 41-year-old Tanya McGarvey who were found to be living in a motorhome on the property.
Deputies found that they also had a 10-year-old child living with them in the motorhome, and there were no utility hookups to the motorhome.
The parents were both arrested for child endangerment, and a search warrant was obtained to search the property.
Deputies found the condition of the motorhome was deplorable, with multiple items of drug paraphernalia out in the open to include hypodermic needles accessible to their child.
Three were arrested, and five additional subjects living on the property were issued citations for living in a motorhome without a special use permit and proper hookups.
A Sheriff’s Office canine was utilized, which alerted the presence of drugs being on the property.
Multiple additional items of drug paraphernalia were recovered and small amount of methamphetamine.
The following people were arrested:
Jeramy Forrest:
Child Endangerment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintain or Permitting a Nuisance property, Residing in a trailer without a special use permit
Tanya McGarvey:
Child Endangerment
Chazz Nevin:
Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd offense, Warrant arrest for criminal contempt, maintaining or permitting a nuisance property
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)