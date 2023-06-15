The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly morning house fire in Fallon.
Nevada State Police say the Churchill County and Fallon Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the house fire, around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.
It happened in a neighborhood near U.S. 50, west of U.S. 95.
NSP says the fire was suppressed a little more than 30 minutes and that's when the state fire marshal was notified.
NSP says one adult and two kids died.
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is working in partnership with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.