The Elko County Sheriff's Office says three juveniles were arrested after firing a gun inside a camp trailer earlier this week.
On May 22, deputies received a call of a person that had discharged a firearm inside of a camp trailer located on Royal Oak Drive in Spring Creek.
Deputies arrived on scene and determined that it was three juveniles that were discharging a firearm inside of the camp trailer.
The initial investigation revealed that they were shooting a target that was hanging on the inside wall of the camp trailer.
It is unknown how the juveniles obtained the firearm.
Three juveniles were arrested in connection with this incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)