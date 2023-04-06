Today in Carson City a joint session of the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees heard three different gun safety bills.
The three bills that were introduced were Assembly Bill 354 and 355, and Senate Bill 171.
Assembly Bill 355 is calling for the increase of age restriction from 18 to 21 for semiautomatic shotguns and semiautomatic centerfire rifles.
Assembly Bill 354, if passed, would restrict a person from possessing a firearm within 100 yards of an election site. This includes polling places, central counting places and where a ballot box is present.
Senate Bill 171 would prohibit someone who has been convicted of committing or attempting to commit a hate crime involving violence from purchasing or owning a firearm.
Before the official hearing, a press conference was held by Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui and Senator Dallas Harris voicing their support of the proposed gun laws.
"There's no reasons why we can't protect second graders and protect the second amendment and I believe all three of these policies do that,"
Republican Senator Ira Hansen stands against the passing of these bills.
"So, when you add all that stuff up these are not good things and most importantly, they don't work," Hansen said. "These gun control bills have been passed across the country and they have been miserable failures."
The Assembly Republican Caucus released a statement of their opposition of the bills.
They said in part, "we do not believe the proposals in these bills would do anything to help prevent gun violence but would only make law-abiding citizens more vulnerable to criminals already intent on breaking the law."
In contrast the Nevada State Democrat Party released a statement.
In part they said, "just a week after another heartbreaking school shooting in our country, our republican lawmakers owe it to kids and parents to finally take action on this issue, but they refuse to even consider it."