At least three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in West Reno Sunday night.
The crash was reported around 8:00 p.m. July 24, 2022 at the intersection of Mae Anne Ave and Coit Plaza.
Reno Police say one of the vehicles failed to yield at an intersection which led to the crash.
An official with the Reno Fire Department said one person needed to be rescued from one of the vehicles involved as their foot was pinned.
All roadways should reopen within the next hour.
The crash is under investigation.