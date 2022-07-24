Weather Alert

...Hot Temperatures Continue Through The Week, Oak Fire Smoke Expanding North and East Across The Region, and An Increase In Chances For Thunderstorms Starting Monday... * Hot temperatures likely continuing for multiple days as high temperatures may flirt with daily records at some locations. Widespread Moderate with isolated High heat impacts are likely, so ensure you take necessary precautions to limit effects for heat sensitive folks and pets. Make sure to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and check in on vulnerable neighbors, family or friends. Keep an eye on the forecast and consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day, if possible. * Smoke lofted by the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, CA will continue to creep across the Sierra Front and into western NV as afternoon southwest winds kick in and transport smoke particulates across the crest. Expect continued smoke impacts and degraded air quality particularly overnight and into the early morning hours as smoke settles into the valleys. Areas across the Tahoe Basin, Carson Valley, and eastern Sierra could see these cycles of degraded air quality with improvement by the afternoon as valley inversions break, followed by additional smoke late afternoon and evening. The duration of the smoke impacts will be dependent on the intensity and activity of the fire through the week. For the latest air quality information please visit: www.airnow.gov and www.fire.airnow.gov * An increasing moist southerly flow, coupled with the continued hot conditions will increase the potential for isolated thunderstorms as early as Monday across parts of Mono and Mineral counties. Most thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and early evening will be high based with the potential to produce strong outflows with gusts to 50-60 mph at the surface. The thunderstorms potential will continue to expand northward into portions of the Tahoe Basin and the Sierra Front by Tuesday and possibly make a repeat performance Wednesday as well. Thunderstorm chances will continue from the latter half of next week into next weekend. Strong/gusty outflows, dry lightning strikes, and isolated areas of heavy rainfall will be possible.