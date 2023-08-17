More stormy weather is in the forecast through early next week, with heavy rain likely Sunday and Monday. The combination of a trough of low pressure off the California coastline and the remnants of a Pacific hurricane will combine to give us a good chance for rain by the later half of the weekend. A good amount of moisture is already moving in sparking off showers and thunderstorms across northern Nevada. The flow is coming out of the south bringing in plenty of moisture, so dry lightning is not much of a concern, but the trick is always getting the lightning lined up exactly with the rain itself.
Friday afternoon will be similar to Thursday with scattered showers and storms. Favoring the Sierra, especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail is possible with any storms that do develop. Rain totals will vary on Friday with the spotty nature of the storms.
Hurricane Hilary is currently a category 2 hurricane as of Thursday evening, and is located west of central Mexico in the Pacific. According to the National Hurricane Center Hilary is forecasted to become a major hurricane by Thursday night, which is a category three or greater. It will make landfall along the Baja California peninsula early Sunday afternoon as a weaker hurricane, traveling north into California. There is still a lot uncertainty with the track of the storm, but as of now it is forecasted to be a depression by the time it reaches Los Angeles, and could still be a tropical storm by the time it reaches San Diego. According to the National Hurricane Center Hilary will lose its tropical characteristics by the time it reaches Reno, but will still be at the strength of a depression. The Truckee Meadows is located in the cone of uncertainty, which means the center of the storm is expected to move through the area, but again it is expected to weaken significantly by the time it does so, losing its tropical characteristics. With that being said we could still see a lot of rain in northern Nevada and some wind.
The bulk of the rain will fall on Sunday and Monday and linger into Tuesday. Thunderstorms are also possible on Saturday, but won’t be as strong as on Sunday. Rain totals will range from roughly an inch in the Sierra at Tahoe, to over a quarter of an inch in Reno, and a few inches in Tonopah. The mountains in Southern California could see several inches of rain by Tuesday. The heavy rain could also lead to mudslides in the mountains. There is a marginal risk of flooding in Reno with this storm or five percent chance or less, but in places like Tonopah’s it’s a slight risk of at least 15 percent chance. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Mono, Mineral, and southern Lyon Counties from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. It is recommended to avoid recreating this weekend, especially in the mountains. Make sure to stay tuned to 2news for more weather updates.