Lassen National Forest

Crews are continuing to patrol multiple fires believed to have been caused by lightning across the Lassen National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, there are four small active fires: Crater Fire, Deadhorse Fire, Christy Fire and H-1 Fire.

All are 100% contained and controlled.

Firefighters will continue to patrol these areas - checking for heat until the fires are out.

The Forest Service says the Lassen National Forest has seen seven lightning-sparked fires so far this year.

They tell us this is within expected season norms.

