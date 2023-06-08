Crews are continuing to patrol multiple fires believed to have been caused by lightning across the Lassen National Forest.
According to the Forest Service, there are four small active fires: Crater Fire, Deadhorse Fire, Christy Fire and H-1 Fire.
All are 100% contained and controlled.
Firefighters will continue to patrol these areas - checking for heat until the fires are out.
The Forest Service says the Lassen National Forest has seen seven lightning-sparked fires so far this year.
They tell us this is within expected season norms.