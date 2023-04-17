Tickets for the 25th annual Barracuda Championship go on sale starting Monday, April 17.
The PGA TOUR event is the only one of its kind in the Truckee/Tahoe and Northern Nevada area and offers an unforgettable experience for golf fans, families and anyone looking for a weekend of good food, drinks and fun in the stunning Tahoe National Forest.
“In the 25 years that we have called this region home, we have witnessed some incredible golf, watched some of the sport’s best and brightest, like Collin Morikawa, collect their first tour wins and have donated more than $5 million to charities,” said tournament director Chris Hoff. “And through it all, we couldn’t do it without the support of this incredible community or our dedicated volunteers.”
Set for July 17–23 at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, the event begins with pro-ams and practice days for the players with several community events like First Tee Day kicking off the week. Tournament play begins Thursday, July 20.
In addition to thrilling golf action, this year’s Barracuda Championship will offer a number of hospitality options, exclusive 25th anniversary merchandise and more.
Parking and daily grounds tickets, starting at $35, must be purchased in advance; no onsite ticket purchases will be available.
A limited number of military members and first responders with proper verification will receive complimentary tickets to the 25th Barracuda Championship tournament Thursday through Sunday of tournament.
Tickets can be claimed here.
Fans who use their Mastercard to purchase tickets will receive $10 off grounds tickets for any day at this year’s tournament. Limited quantities available.
For more information on the 25th annual Barracuda Championship or to purchase tickets visit Tickets - Barracuda Championship