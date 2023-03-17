March 10, 2023:
Washoe County deputies need your help finding a man in a home burglary investigation.
Deputies say the suspect went to a Sun Valley home near East 4th Avenue last November and cut open a safe inside the home and stole jewelry, credit cards, a laptop and guns.
Later that same day, deputies say the suspect tried to use the victim’s stolen credit cards to buy several computers at the Walmart at 5065 Pyramid Way in Sparks.
Deputies say on November 14, while casing the residence and on November 15 at the Sparks Walmart, the suspect was seen as a passenger in a dark-colored 4-door sedan described as having a non-functioning driver’s side brake light.
Additionally, the suspect is seen wearing the same baseball cap in both locations.
If you have any information on this case, call Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Todd Fitzmier at (775) 328-3320 or tfitzmier@washoecounty.gov.
Refer to case #WC22-6003.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)