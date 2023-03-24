Sierra Nevada Job Corps student, Darion Jackson, is expected to become the new Student Body President for Truckee Meadows Community College this year.
Darion came to Sierra Nevada Job Corps in the summer of 2022 and had been working in a hospital in Las Vegas.
During his tenure at the hospital he came to really respect and admire the dedication of the nursing staff.
From the nurses he learned the core of who he wanted to be. Like the nurses he wants to give back and help. “That’s what I like to do,” he said.
Sierra Nevada Job Corps is where his dream meets opportunity. Jackson saw a pathway to becoming educated in a trade. He chose the Medical Assistant and Administration trade as his way to becoming a nurse.
In Job Corps he is not only obtaining an education in a trade he desires, he has also developed strong leadership skills. Jackson was a past Vice-President for the SNJC Student Government Association.
At first he didn’t have a full understanding of all the resources Sierra Nevada Job Corps had to offer. His advice now to anyone considering entering the program is to, “Take every opportunity they have for you. There are great resources. Use it!”
“Being here, it offers so much,” he says. “There are people around me who want to help,” he comments. There is always someone with a hand to help, he noted.
“I just had to be the one to reach out and accept the help and want the help, “ he says.
Through Job Corps he was able to start attending classes at Truckee Meadows Community College. He is studying pre-nursing with the intention of becoming a registered nurse.
Back home in Las Vegas, Jackson is father to two little boys. They are two and three years old. He will now teach them that, “whatever they sent their minds to, they can accomplish.”
In recently running for student body president at Truckee Meadows Community College, Darion saw an opportunity to get involved.
Alba Gerstenberg, the Career Readiness Specialist – ACT/AT Coordinator at SNJC has this message for Darion, “Perseverance and hard work is something that you always display. I look forward to watching the great things you will do.” Alba assists SNJC students who desire to go on to higher education and advanced training.