Artworks by 36 faculty and student artists from Truckee Meadows Community College are being showcased in the Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s depARTures Gallery through April 26, 2023.
Entitled Breathe 2023, the group exhibition focuses on intergenerational equity and ecological stewardship of the environment, economy, and culture.
The selected works, including ceramics, paintings, and photographs, represent the 2022-2023 TMCC Faculty for Radical Empowerment and Enlightenment (FREE) community theme, “Year of Sustainability.” Specifically, the exhibit embodies how sustainability includes the perpetuation of cultures and social relationships, and how we share our knowledge and history with those who come after us.
Passengers traveling through Reno-Tahoe International Airport can visit the post-security exhibition in the C Concourse Connector until April 26.
A glimpse into the exhibition and the airport’s art programming can be found at www.renoairport.com/arts/
For more information on TMCC’s Art Department, visit www.tmcc.edu/visual-performing-arts/art