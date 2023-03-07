With all the recent snow and more on the way, Truckee Meadoes Fire crews want to remind the community about the importance of keeping fire hydrants cleared of snow.
They shared these photos below on their social media saying they have been hard at work digging out - sometimes by hand - hundreds of hydrants after some of the most recent storms.
Good #SundayMorning. #TMFR Crews have been hard at work all winter, digging out by hand￼ and equipment hundreds of hydrants after each storm. We encourage able body residents to support our efforts and keep hydrants on or near their property clear and free of snow and debris. pic.twitter.com/T4tumvr3yO— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) March 5, 2023
They're asking people to help them by doing the same.
It's important to keep hydrants clear because if there is a fire, you don't want to wait while crews dig out the fire hydrant.