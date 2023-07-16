Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management teams are mopping up a two-acre brush fire that broke out in Palomino Valley.
As of noon on July 16, the fire has stopped. No damage to nearby buildings or injuries were reported.
The cause has not been released.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says that wildfire threats have increased due to the hot and dry conditions, mixed with the wind.
They advise people to avoid outdoor activities that could spark fires.
It's a good idea to have water, small hand tools, or an extinguisher with you in case you start a fire and need to put it out.