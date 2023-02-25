Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and Storey County firefighters responded to a fuel trailer crash around 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Crews say the crash happened on I-80 eastbound, about a half a mile past the USA Parkway exit.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
40 to 50 gallons of fuel had leaked from the trailer, and firefighters say they were able to successfully divert the fuel by creating a dam, to prevent the fuel from flowing into the Truckee River.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.