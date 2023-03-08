Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue will hold two green waste collection events next month.
The below events will start at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (weather permitting)
April 8 & 9 Washoe Valley
Nevada Division Of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
April 22 & 23 Lemmon Valley
Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno
Examples of accepted items include junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, sagebrush, and other woody vegetation.
Only natural vegetation.
They will not accept include household garbage and trash, lumber/treated wood, hazardous materials, grass clippings, vegetation mixed with dirt and gravel, and stumps with root balls. Tree stumps more than 8 inches in diameter will not be accepted. Additionally, they cannot accept items in bags. Bags must be emptied on-site and removed. No commercial waste will be accepted from contractors or landscape companies.
Do not dispose of waste outside of assigned hours. Discarding waste outside of operating hours will be considered illegal dumping. Dispose of items only during the green waste collection hours.
