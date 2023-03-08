Weather Alert

.Heavy rain with higher snow levels is expected to bring the risk of flooding, mainly in areas below approximately 6500 feet. The main impacts are expected to be on smaller creeks and streams and in areas of poor drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada below approximately 6500 feet, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas due to deep snow confining flow and limiting drainage. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with snow and debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in areas of shallow snowpack and wet ground. Continued precipitation on areas with deeper snowpack may begin to pass rain through the snowpack during the prolonged precipitation event. This will lead substantial hazard of minor flooding with significant rises on main stem rivers. Flooding on mainstem rivers is not forecast at this time, but rises to monitor stage or even minor flooding can't be ruled out. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Surprise Valley California and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of moderate to heavy precipitation will lessen winds at times. The strongest and most widespread wind impacts are expected late morning to afternoon Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&